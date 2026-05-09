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Jaishankar samples Trinidad's iconic 'doubles'

Jaishankar samples Trinidad's iconic 'doubles'

Published on: May 09, 2026 12:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Port of Spain, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sampled Trinidad and Tobago's popular street food 'doubles' during his visit to the Caribbean nation, with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar describing it as an example of the growing cultural bonds between the two countries.

Jaishankar samples Trinidad's iconic 'doubles'

Doubles, a popular street food in Trinidad and Tobago with roots in the Indian diaspora, consists of curried chickpeas served between two pieces of fried flatbread and is often compared to India's chole bhature for its flavour profile and chickpea-based preparation.

In a social media post on Friday, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar said Jaishankar got "a true taste" of one of Trinidad and Tobago's most beloved local delicacies, doubles, during his engagements in the country.

"Beyond diplomacy and discussions, it was an opportunity to share the warmth, flavour and spirit of the Trinidad and Tobago people. From India to Trinidad, our bonds continue to grow stronger through friendship, culture and shared heritage," she said.

Trinidad and Tobago has a large population of Indian origin, descendants of indentured labourers who arrived from India during the colonial era.

 
trinidad and tobago external affairs minister
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