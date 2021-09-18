Jalalabad blasts result of infighting between Taliban factions: Report

At least two people were killed and 19 more injured in a series of explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to local media reports. While two IED blasts took place at 10.30 am, the third one struck 50 minutes later, the reports said.

The twin blasts targeted two convoys of vehicles, carrying members of the Taliban. The third one exploded near the university hospital.

The convoys were travelling from Jalalabad (the capital of Nangarhar province) to Kabul. The road from the eastern city to the national capital is dominated by Zadran tribe, whose cadre the Haqqani network that is led by interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Kabul watchers say that the explosions are a result of infighting between various factions of the Taliban. Jalalabad is the fifth-largest city of Afghanistan which is about 80 miles from Kabul.

Local media reported that another IED blast took place at 11.50am in the Angor Bagh area, which also targeted the passing Taliban vehicles. Any injury or casualty in this blast is still being determined. An IED also exploded in the Rokhan Mina area at 12.30pm, the media reports said. The target of the attack is not known yet.

The attacks are the first deadly blasts since the new government was established in Afghanistan.

Also on Saturday a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding two people, said police officials. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear.

Two Taliban vehicles were also targeted in Sherzad and Hisarak districts of Nangarhar on Friday.