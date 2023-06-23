James Cameron expresses ‘the similarity’ between Titanic disaster and tragic submersible deaths

Eminent Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has shared his reaction to the tragic presumed deaths of the five passengers aboard the submersible Titan.

James Cameron at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, speaking to ABC News. Cameron revealed that the diving community was “deeply concerned” about the safety of the submersible even before the ill-fated expedition took place.

He mentioned, “A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was to experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified.”

The discovery of Titan debris, strongly indicating the loss of the crew members, prompted Cameron to draw a parallel to the historic tragedy of the Titanic.

The Canadian filmmaker drew attention to the fact that, much like the Titanic's captain who disregarded warnings about ice ahead and steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice field on a moonless night and many people dies as a result.”

Cameron expressed, “For us, it’s a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded… To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal.”

ALSO READ| Titanic director James Cameron reacts to ‘Titan’ sub incident that killed five persons

Beyond his role as a filmmaker, the 68-year-old is also an experienced diver, having completed 33 trips to the wreckage site of the Titanic throughout his life. His extensive knowledge of the underwater world adds weight to his concerns and underscores the gravity of the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday afternoon, OceanGate, the company responsible for the ill-fated expedition, sadly announced that the five individuals on board the missing submersible had perished.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the expedition company expressed in a statement. (PEOPLE)

OceanGate extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledging the loss of life and the joy these individuals brought to everyone they knew.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during the tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a press conference, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that debris, consistent with the catastrophic loss of pressure in the Titan chamber, had been discovered approximately 1,600 feet from the bough of the Titanic wreckage on the sea floor.

The Coast Guard expressed deep sadness for the dedicated employees of OceanGate, who were exhausted and grieving profoundly over this loss.

The company's statement conveyed gratitude for the tireless efforts of numerous individuals from various organizations within the international community, who provided extensive resources and worked diligently to support the mission.

ALSO READ| James Cameron is full of remorse over Titanic tragedy, ‘I wish I'd spoken up’

“We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time,” the statement requested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The loss of the five explorers has cast a somber shadow over the entire explorer community, leaving a profound impact on the hearts and minds of those involved in oceanic exploration.