Are you proud of Kate Middleton? Her brother asked. His ‘quirky’ response

Kate Middleton’s brother James opened up about their relationship on Good Morning Britain praising the Prince and Princess of Wales for how they have helped with his mental health struggles. TV host Kate Garraway said to James Middleton, "You must be very proud of them actually, or very proud of her she is doing a storming job after an extraordinary year or two, but you must be very proud."

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is seen. (Reuers)

James Middleton replied, "She is my sister and I see her... I am extremely proud and I am very, I am always taken back by how much she does and that does continue to sit in the forefront of my mind. But actually to be honest she is my sister so I know all of her quirks and everything and actually to see her blossoming in that role I think is really... I am very proud of her.”

Then the host told James, "Your sister, future Queen, and William as well, Prince of Wales, have all campaigned a lot on mental health issues. So you think in a way that is partly because they have seen what you have been through and your passion for it too?"

He answered, "I think what is fantastic is that they're in a position where they are talking about their own mental health and I think it is something that is broad. It is a challenge and I remember early on in my sort of... to say the words out loud that I was feeling depressed or I thought I had depression was impossible. But actually through some of the work they have been doing over time, it gave me the confidence and the help to speak out and actually... so I have more to thank for them and the focus they put towards it. As I said earlier we all suffer from mental health and I think to be able to speak out about it in that way, I felt I had a responsibility to speak out. It was part of my journey to get to where I am now where I am in control of it, it hasn't gone, I don't expect it to but I am now in control of it."

In 2021, James Middleton married French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first baby.

