Prince Harry’s friends ‘genuinely disgusted’ about how he…

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, the couple moved to the US. The pair took potshots at the royal family during interviews, podcasts, chat with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the prince’s memoir Spare. Now, a report claimed that Prince Harry's friends in the UK are not only “disgusted” about the way he has acted but also livid that he hasn’t shown the same loyalty they showed to him. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen. (Reuters)

Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English said that she has been hearing that Prince Harry's friends are “disgusted” by his behavior since stepping down and “very hurt” by his bombshell memoir.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the royal family. They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other," she said.

Those friends understood “loyalty” and have shown that to Prince Harry time and time again, she said, adding, “There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said: ‘We’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid.”

Some of the duke’s military buddies are livid with him over revealing his “kill count” in Spare, the expert further claimed.

This comes as Prince Harry skipped his friend's wedding in early July. Jack Mann has been called the duke’s “unofficial best man” as he and the prince were extremely close. Jack Mann married Isabella Clark at St. Peter’s Church in Suffolk, England in July but “we don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not,” royal editor Richard Eden said, explaining, “But in Harry’s memoirs, at the end he talks about how he was ‘chastised’ — in his words — after the [Oprah] interview by some of his closest friends. He’s done a lot of damage to those old relationships.”

