Jamsetji Tata world’s top philanthropist in 100 years, two Indians in top 50. Here's the list
Indian pioneer industrialist Jamsetji Tata has been named the world’s top philanthropist of the last 100 years, as per a report prepared by Hurun Research and EdelGive Foundation. Jamsetji Tata, who is regarded as the “Father of Indian Industry”, donated $102.4 billion, emerging as the top philanthropist of the century, ahead of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates.
“Whilst American and European philanthropists may have dominated the thinking of philanthropy over the last century, Jamsetji Tata, founder of India’s Tata Group, is the world’s biggest philanthropist,” Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report, said in a statement.
According to the report, the total philanthropic value of Jamsetji Tata is made up of 66% of Tata Sons, solely based on the value of listed entities. Born in 1839 in Navsari, a city in south Gujarat, Tata made his fortune in the 1870s after floating the Central India Spinning Weaving and Manufacturing Company. He set up the JN Tata Endowment in 1892 for higher education, which was the beginning of Tata Trusts.
Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, often referred to him as the ‘one-man planning commission’.
With total donations of $74.6 billion, Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda French Gates are second on the list of top philanthropists of the century. The duo will remain co-chairs and trustees of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with ‘no changes’ to their roles or the organization. Other philanthropists on the list include UK’s Henry Wellcome, Howard Hughes, Warren Buffett, and George Soros.
The only other Indian on the list is Azim Premji, founder chairman of Wipro Limited. Premji is often called the Czar of the Indian IT Industry. Since 2010, Premji has transferred 67% of Wipro to the Azim Premji Endowment fund. The Azim Premji Foundation together with Wipro has donated $150 million for combating coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Here’s the list top 50 philanthropists of the last 100 years:
1. Jamsetji Tata
2. Bill & Melinda Gates
3. Henry Wellcome
4. Howard Hughes
5. Warren Buffett
6. George Soros
7. Hans Wilsdorf
8. JK Lilly Sr
9. John D Rockefeller
10. Edsel Ford
11. Robert Wood Johnson II
12. Azim Premji
13. William & Flora Hewlett
14. David Packard
15. J Paul Getty
16. John D. MacArthur
17. Will Keith Kellog
18. Andrew Carnegie
19. Alisa Mellon Bruce & Paul Mellon
20. Sam & Helen Walton
21. Gordon & Betty Moore
22. W. Garfield Weston
23. Michael Bloomberg
24. Calouste Sarkis Gulbenkian
25. Margaret A Cargill
26. Conrad Hilton
27. Joseph N. Pew Jr.
28. Harry & Leona Helmsley
29. MacKenzie Scott
30. Chris Hohn & Jamie Cooper
31. James Buchanan Duke
32. Ma Huateng
33. S. S. Kresge
34. Jim Simons
35. Charles Stewart Mott
36. Ma Yun
37. Eli Broad
38. Robert Winship Woodruff
39. John Templeton
40. Jeffry M. Picower & Barbara Picower
41. William Hesketh Lever
42. Harry Weinberg
43. James Harvey Irvine Sr
44. John Knight & James Knight
45. William Lewis Moody, Jr.
46. Ewing Marion Kauffman
47. Li Ka-shing
48. Isaac Wolfson
49. Jesse H. Jones
50. Michael & Susan Dell