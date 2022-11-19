How to reduce electricity use in winters? Wear turtlenecks, says Tokyo governor

Tokyo governor urged city residents to wear turtleneck jumpers this winter to reduce energy consumption. Yuriko Koike said turtlenecks can be a tool to help reduce soaring energy bills.

The turtleneck is "one of the tools to overcome [the winter energy crisis] while being inventive", Yuriko Koike asserted.

"I'd like to share sympathy about the tough energy situation this winter while having the space to discuss having fun through being fashionable," she said.

Workers at city hall will be told to set an example by adopting the turtleneck as the Japanese capital has been setting rules for how to reduce energy use this winter amid precarious supply and rising prices.

Even officials at meetings on the issue were seen side-by-side all wearing turtlenecks. Yuriko Koike said people should take inspiration from French president Emmanuel Macron, who has been known to like a turtleneck.

"They're warm and overall energy consumption is reduced so we can link it to lowering CO2 emissions," she said.

Earlier, the Japanese government asked people to turn off unnecessary lights, wear layered clothing indoors and turn the heating temperature lower.

"Even in Europe, President Macron of France is taking the lead in wearing them," she said, adding that the jumpers are "genuinely warm".

Emmanuel Macron's love for the turtleneck is well known. In 2019, Vanity Fair published an article entitled "What's Emmanuel Macron's Turtleneck Trying to Say?".

