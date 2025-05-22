The Japanese Police on Thursday said they have arrested a former taxi driver on suspicion of drugging and raping a woman passenger as local media reports that he may have sexually assaulted up to 50 women, AFP reported. The footage recovered on the man's phone and other devices dated back to 2008.(Image for representation/ AFP)

The police found about 3,000 videos and images of him sexually assaulting around 50 women in his taxi and at his home, according to Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily and Jiji Press.

According to AFP, the former taxi driver was arrested after he sedated a woman with a sleeping pill and took her to his home.

"(He) got a woman, then in her 20s, to take sleeping pills, which caused her to lose consciousness, took her to his home and committed an indecent act, which he filmed," a Tokyo police spokesman told AFP.

The 54-year-old was arrested on "suspicion of non-consensual sexual intercourse and violation of the law on punishment of filming of sexual parts," the spokesman added without elaborating further.

Local media reports further said that traces of sleeping pills were detected in the victim's hair, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, the footage recovered on the man's phone and other devices dated back to 2008, according to the reports.

They also said he was arrested in October on suspicion of drugging another woman and robbing her of 40,000 yen.

He was later released before being taken into custody again in December for alleged indecent assault.