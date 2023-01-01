Japanese man had a wish: To look like a wolf. This is how he made it happen

A man from Japan has transformed himself to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs. The man spent 3,000,000 yen (approximately ₹18.5 lakhs) for his custom-made costume from a company named Zeppet.

Requesting anonymity, the man said, "Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday'."

For the fittings and measurements, the man visited the studio multiple times and said, "We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications."

Zeppet took fifty days to finish the outfit, leaving the man impressed as he thought the final outfit looked similar to what he imagined.

“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined,” he said.

“Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort,” he added.

Earlier, Zeppet had designed a costume for a man named Toco who wished to look like a dog.

