Japan PM Fumio Kishida says ties with Australia have reached a new level

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed ties between the two U.S. allies had reached a new level given their close cooperation in security, energy and natural resources.

"As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation," Kishida told a news conference in Perth.

"That will be a compass that shows the direction of bilateral security and defence cooperation for the next 10 years." (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)

