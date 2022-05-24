Japan PM on India's 'neutral' stance on Russia: 'Even amongst like-minded...'
- India has previously emphasized that dialogue is the only way forward.
As the Quad Leaders' Summit takes place under the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has sparked global concerns, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was on Tuesday asked about India's stand on the war and its impact on the Quad.
In his reply, Kishida sought to understand India's “neutral stance” on the Ukraine war, unlike the Western nations that have not only criticised Moscow but also imposed punitive sanctions on the Kremlin to stop Putin from escalating the conflict in Kyiv. India has previously emphasized that dialogue is the only way forward. “On the international situation, each country has its own historical developments as well as geographical situation. Even amongst like-minded countries, the positions may not agree fully. That is only natural. But with that as a premise, to deepen mutual understanding and to spread the cooperation and collaboration would be crucial among the Quad members,” the Japanese PM said.
He also underlined that as far as the Ukrainian situation was concerned, all Quad leaders have been able to “reaffirm the importance of rule of law and sovereignty, and territorial integrity” among other things.
“For the Ukrainian situation, amongst the four leaders, including India, we were able to reaffirm the importance of various principles like rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity and that unilateral change of status quo or force shall never be allowed in any region,” he added.
The Japanese PM also condemned Russia's Ukraine invasion and said a "powerful message of commitment" was conveyed to the whole world as Quad member nations met in Tokyo.
"Russian invasion of Ukraine, an incident that shook the very foundation of international order - with the participation of Pres Biden, PM Modi and PM Albanese, we have been able to send off a powerful message of commitment by the four leaders from Tokyo to the whole world," he said after the conclusion of the Quad Leaders Summit.
The leaders of the Quad nations – Australia, India, Japan, and the United States – met on Tuesday in Tokyo for the second time in person.
In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the Quad's scope has become extensive despite Covid-19 challenges. He also noted that the mutual trust and determination of the member countries including the US, Australia, and Japan is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers.
-
Pak will not hold elections before 2023, warns Imran Khan against 'gravedigging'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government has rejected demands by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold elections immediately. N) said polls would only be held in August 2023 - after the government finishes its term - a report by Pakistan's Express Tribune said quoting sources. He would meet protesters on the Srinagar highway. However, per Pak media outlets, the government will not allow Imran Khan's rally at that location.
-
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of 420 rupees per litre
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday raised the petrol price by 24.3 per cent and diesel by 38.4 per cent, a record hike in fuel prices amidst the country's worst economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. With the second fuel price hike since April 19, now the most-used Octane 92 petrol would cost 420 rupees (USD 1.17) and diesel 400 rupees (USD 1.11) a litre, an all-time high.
-
'Is Russia not big enough...': Ukraine grandma asks Putin after home is bombed
'God heard me... God is watching over me' - the fervent words of 82-year-old Maria Mayashlapak, who clings to life in Ukraine's Bakhmut afteMaria'ser home was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, forcing her to live among the ruins and in fear of the next - fatal - attack. Entire houses have been wrecked and only burnt wooden posts and piles of mud remain where once there were picturesque village homes.
-
'I kill criminals, not kids...': Philippine's Rodrigo Duerte smacks down Putin
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don't kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who steps down on June 30 when his turbulent six-year term ends, has presided over a brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead.
-
China hopes UN rights chief's visit will ‘clarify misinformation’
China's foreign minister told the United Nations' human rights chiefWang Yie hopedMichelle Bachelet'sr landmark visit would help to "clarify misinformation", ahead of her visit to the Xinjiang region. Bachelet is expected to visit the Xinjiang cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a six-day tour -- the first to China by a top UN rights official since 2005.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics