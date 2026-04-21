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Japan scraps ban on lethal weapons exports in postwar shift | Why China is worried

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved changes to defense export rules that will expand market opportunities for companies in the arms sector.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 04:17 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Japan has lifted most of its restrictions on weapons exports, enabling the country to sell arms overseas for the first time since World War II, in a move aimed at strengthening its defense industrial base, drawing sharp concern from China.

Minoru Kihara, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, left, talks to Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, during a special session in the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday approved changes to defense export rules that will expand market opportunities for companies in the arms sector, Bloomberg reported.

“These decisions are intended to safeguard Japan’s security and further contribute to the peace and stability of the region and the international community amidst rapidly evolving changes in the security environment,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said during a press briefing after announcing the move.

“At the same time, the government will uphold the fundamental principles of a peaceful nation that have been built over more than 80 years since the end of the war.”

Also Read | Chinese Embassy in Japan says ‘no action’ after knife-wielding officer intrusion, urges safety measures

Why China is worried?

The Japanese government hopes the move will pave the way for additional export contracts in the defense sector, as companies seek to benefit from rising global defense spending by investing in research, development, and manufacturing.

Officials also expect it to encourage domestic firms to catch up in critical defense technologies, including military drones, which have proven effective in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

 
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