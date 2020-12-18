e-paper
Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles

Japan’s government also said in a press release it will build two new warships equipped with new Aegis radars to replace two cancelled ground stations it had planned to build.

world Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:15 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks on during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks on during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

Japan on Friday said it will develop new “stand-off” anti-ship missiles that will allow it to target warships threatening its islands at greater distances.

