e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies of Covid-19

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies of Covid-19

Aged 81, Takada was at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the French capital, the spokesman said.

world Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Paris
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, also known as Kenzo, died of Covid-19
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, also known as Kenzo, died of Covid-19(Reuters file photo)
         

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, died Sunday from the COVID-19 disease, his spokesman told several French media outlets.

Aged 81, Takada was at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the French capital, the spokesman said.

Kenzo, the house he founded in the 1970s, is owned by LVMH , the world’s biggest luxury group.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In