Japanese man who spent $14k to turn himself into a dog fails agility test

A man from Japan spent $14,000 to transform himself into a dog with a custom-made collie costume. The man, popularly known as Toco, rose to fame in 2022 after he announced his bizarre decision to become a dog. He started posting videos on his YouTube channel, 'I Want To Be An Animal’. The man, who refuses to reveal his true identity, is famous for his YouTube videos, where he is seen going on walks, eating dog food, and learning new tricks.

Man identifying as dog fails agility test

A Japanese man who spent $14,000 to turn himself into a dog, known across the world as ‘the human collie,’ has spoken up days after his transition (I want to be an animal/YouTube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Toco is making headlines yet again after failing a Crufts-style agility test. He shared the video on Instagram, where he can be seen trying to leap over hurdles in his backyard. The hilarious yet bizarre video's caption reads, “When you want to become a dog, you want to try agility, don't you?” In the funny clip, the man tripped and bumped into a hurdle while donning his dog costume.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The collie costume was created by Zeppet as a custom order for Toco. Zeppet, is a company that builds costumes for TV ads and films. Toco's custom-made collie dog costume took about 40 days to make the Japanese man's dream of turning into a dog come true.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Toco's agility test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The viral video garnered mixed reactions from internet users. While some slammed him for taking on such a bizarre act, others found it hilarious and harmless. One user commented, “Wow you are brave! That must have been so difficult! Honestly your little crash land photos are so adorable!” Another said, “Stop saying he's a therian,he's having fun that what matter.” Yet another user commented, “Dogs are people even without wearing a human costume.” One more user said, “Ok but you are not a dog, u are a old man with a BIG mental problem.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON