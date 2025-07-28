Japan’s Ishiba to Face Crunch Meeting of LDP Lawmakers Monday

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resolve to remain in power will be tested Monday at a rare meeting of all the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s lawmakers to assess the reasons for the party’s recent election setback. On Sunday, Ishiba again signalled he intends to stay in office even after the ruling coalition lost its majority.(Bloomberg)

The gathering, scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. local time, will give those in the party who seek a change at the top an opportunity to directly challenge Ishiba over his leadership.

On Sunday, Ishiba again signalled he intends to stay in office even after the ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house of parliament in an election earlier this month.

“I intend to devote myself to the people and the future of the country,” Ishiba said in an interview with national broadcaster NHK. He added he wanted to ensure the successful implementation of the recently announced US-Japan trade deal.

New opinion polls show support for Ishiba’s administration remains low, although surveys also suggest the public sees few good alternatives to the current prime minister. Polls in the Mainichi and Asahi newspapers published on Sunday both showed approval ratings of 29% for Ishiba’s government.

The Asahi poll also found that 41% of respondents thought Ishiba should stand down, while 47% thought that wasn’t necessary. The same survey showed that 81% of respondents thought the LDP’s defeat was due to partywide issues rather than the prime minister’s leadership.

Ishiba has also found support on social media and in small public gatherings outside the prime minister’s office from members of the public calling for him to stay on.

Nonetheless, party members have been calling for someone to take responsibility for the July 20 election setback, which substantially weakened Ishiba’s position. For the first time since 1955, a leader from the storied Japanese party now has to govern the country without a majority in either of the legislative bodies.

Former foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi called for a leadership change within the LDP on his YouTube channel over the weekend. The party needs a “fresh start with a new leader,” he said.

While pressure mounted on Ishiba last week, the premier got good news in the form of a surprise trade deal with the US that carried relatively favorable terms for Japan, including the lowering of across-the-board tariffs to 15% from 25%. The deal doesn’t appear to have given Ishiba a significant boost in popularity.