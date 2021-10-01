Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japan's Princess Mako to marry her fiancé in October, will leave Imperial family
world news

Japan's Princess Mako to marry her fiancé in October, will leave Imperial family

Princess Mako, who is set to marry her commoner fiance Komuro Kei, is expected to move to the US to start their new life and leave the Imperial family after obtaining a passport and visa.
ANI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Japan's Princess Mako and her fiance Kei Komuro look at each other during a press conference at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, Pool, File)(AP)

Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Friday announced that Princess Mako and her commoner fiance Komuro Kei will get married this month.

The top official in charge of Crown Prince Akishino's family, Kachi Takaharu, announced the plan at a news conference, reported NHK World.

He said the couple will submit the registration of their marriage with a municipality on October 26. The date is considered the luckiest on the Japanese calendar.

The official said the couple will hold a news conference on the day of the registration, reported NHK World.

Princess Mako and Komuro met while attending the International Christian University in Tokyo in 2012.

Princess Mako and Komuro are expected to move to the US to start their new life after the princess leaves the Imperial family and obtains a passport and visa, reported NHK World.

At the news conference, the agency disclosed that no traditional ceremonies for Imperial family members' weddings will be held.

It also revealed that Princess Mako declined to receive a lump-sum payment to which female Imperial family members are entitled upon marriage, reported NHK World.

The agency indicated that she declined due to criticism of her and the couple's families.

The agency added that the princess has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, after being criticized repeatedly for a long time.

