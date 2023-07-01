‘I helped Imran Khan become PM but…’: Pakistan ex- cricket captain's ‘regret’

Former captain of Pakistan's cricket team Javed Miandad said that he helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in becoming the prime minister of the country but regretted it. During an interview with the ARY News, the cricketer revealed that Imran Khan did not even thank him for his effort saying "my father was very fond of cricket. Me and all of my brothers played in the streets as well as on the roof."

Imran Khan and Javed Miandad.(Reuters/Getty)

Talking of Imran Khan, Javed Miandad said, “Whenever he played for the national team, he tried to keep the margin to a minimum if the team lost. None of the players objected to his captaincy.”

Imran Khan became the prime minister of Pakistan in August 2018 and served the country for over 3 years but in April 2022 was ousted from the post through a no-confidence motion.

Recently, Imran Khan shared greetings saying that this year's Eid festival was the "most painful" one for him as about 10,000 of his supporters in jail were being treated as criminals. Imran Khan's supporters attacked military installations and government buildings following his arrest in the Al-Qadir corruption case on May 9.

"For me, this is the most painful and painful Eid. Nearly 10,000 of our activists and supporters have been jailed while being treated like criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest," the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

