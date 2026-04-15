Vance heaps love on Indian-origin in-laws for ‘enriching’ the US: ‘They have been great contributors’

US vice president JD Vance said on Tuesday that his Indian-origin in-laws moved to America and enriched the country, while criticising several others who misuse the H-1B visa programme. The vice president is married to Usha Vance, the first Indian-origin second lady of the United States, whose family traces its roots to Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. JD Vance speaks at a Turning Point USA tour stop at the University of Georgia. (AP)

The H-1B visa programme is primarily used by US technology companies to hire workers from other countries. A large share of H-1B visa holders are Indian professionals, including those working in technology and healthcare.

What JD Vance said on H-1B visa and Indian-origin in-laws At a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, the US vice president was asked about the difficulties H-1B visa holders face in obtaining a Green Card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, which allows people to live and work in the United States for the long term.

Replying to the question, Vance said there is “a lot of fraud” in the H-1B visa system, but he also said that many people who came to the US have added value to the country, including his in-laws.

He said, "I think you can believe on the one hand that there's a lot of fraud in the H-1B system, while also believing that there are people who have come to the United States in the past who have enriched this country.”

“I'm married to the daughter of immigrants from India. And, you know, I love my in-laws. They're great people, and they have been great contributors to the United States of America,” he said.