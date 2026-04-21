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JD Vance's Pak visit put on hold over Iran's failure to respond to US's negotiating position on talks: Report

A US official told the NYT that while the Pakistan talks aren't cancelled, the “diplomatic process is in effect paused” due to Tehran's lack of response.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 11:57 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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US Vice President JD Vance's scheduled visit to Pakistan has reportedly been put on hold with just hours left the two-week ceasefire with Iran to end. According to New York Times, the VP's visit has been deferred for now because of Iran's failure to respond to the US's negotiating position ahead of talks.

US Vice President JD Vance was expected to visit Islamabad for talks with Iran this week.(REUTERS)

A US official told the publication that while the talks aren't cancelled, the “diplomatic process is in effect paused” due to Tehran's lack of response. Follow live updates on Iran US war here.

While US President Donald Trump had long confirmed that a team of Vance and his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be visiting Islamabad, Iran had not committed to participating in the fresh round.

News agency AFP also reported that JD Vance is still in Washington and quoted a White House official as saying that additional policy meetings were taking place. The Republican was scheduled to depart for Islamabad on Tuesday morning (local time) but is not running on schedule.

Are the Pak talks happening?

Apart from talks, confusion has also shrouded on when the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, that was announced on April 7, will end. According to an AFP report, Iranian state media has said that the truce would expire at 3:30 am Wednesday, Tehran time (0000 GMT Tuesday).

Also Read: Who are the 8 women Trump says Iran may execute and what charges do they reportedly face? Details

However, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the ceasefire would end on 4:50 am PST, April 22. However, Trump had recently said iin his remarks to Bloomberg that the ceasefire would end Wednesday evening Washington time.

He had also said that was "highly unlikely" he would agree to extend the truce.

 
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Home / World News / JD Vance's Pak visit put on hold over Iran's failure to respond to US's negotiating position on talks: Report
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