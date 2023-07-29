Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez snuggle and smooch on Capri yacht

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, were all over each other while on board the billionaire’s $500 million superyacht, “Koru,” in Capri, Italy.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez cuddle and kiss on Italian yacht(laurensanchez/ Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In photos obtained Friday by DailyMail.com, the couple was seen cuddling, smooching, snuggling and looking into each other’s eyes, even though they were not alone.

The two were joined by a small group of guests, including Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, as they cruised the Tyrrhenian Sea.

At one point, the group enjoyed what was surely a gourmet lunch while on the huge vessel. For the meal, Sánchez wore a white dress that reached her calves, while Bezos chose a matching short-sleeved shirt and blue swim shorts.

When they headed to the pool, the Amazon founder, 59, took off his shirt, and the TV reporter, 53, changed into a black bikini, which she accessorized with a patterned kimono-style coverup. The lovebirds have been inseparable since their May engagement after nearly five years of dating. The richest groom-to-be in the world popped the question to his sweetheart in France, giving her a massive diamond ring (around 20 carats in size) estimated to be worth a staggering $2.5 million.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then, they’ve been displaying their affection all over Europe and putting their faith in each other to the test.

Gazzed, kissed and hugged (laurensanchez/ Instagram)

Last month, photographers captured Sánchez attempting “three or four” times to land a helicopter on Bezos’ $100 million support vessel, “Abeona,” before she nailed it. The duo also rave about each other on social media whenever they can.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Is it just me, or is it hot outside?☀️❤️☀️,” the journalist wrote alongside a photo of the business tycoon flaunting his muscular physique while coming out of the water.

But there’s more to Bezos than his looks, as Sánchez says he “inspires” her and makes her “a better person every day.”

“He’s the most loving human I know,” she told WSJ. Magazine in January. When it first came out that the pair were a couple, they kept a low profile until his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, was finalized. They have four children together.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster makes a cameo on her dad Travis Scott’s 'Utopia'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sánchez shares two kids — son Evan, 17, and daughter Ella, 15 — with Hollywood talent mogul Patrick Whitesell, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2019.

Sánchez is also mom to 22-year-old son Nikko, whose father is retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.