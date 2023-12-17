Jeff Bezos pumps in $42 million for construction of 10,000-year clock: Report

Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has invested $42 million in the construction of a clock that will tell time for 10,000 years. The 500 feet-tall clock's construction is happening inside a mountain in West Texas, reported Fox News. Interestingly, the clock would use Earth’s thermal cycles to power itself. Bezos has taken inspiration from Danny Hillis, who developed the idea of the 10,000-year Clock in 1995 and designed it.

The clock will keep track of the year, century and millennium and is synchronized with the sun every noon. The components of the clock include a solar synchronizer, a pendulum, a chime generator, and a series of gears and dials. The chime generator will create more than 3.5 million unique bell chime sequences, ensuring that no two days will sound the same.

The clock has five anniversary chambers, one for each of the first, 10th, 100th, 1,000th and 10,000th-year anniversaries. The first chamber will feature a model of the solar system and the other chambers will be left for future generations to fill.

The 10,000-Year Clock's construction

The clock will be a marvel of engineering once completed. It is being made to withstand natural forces like temperature changes, humidity, and dust. The completion date of the clock's construction is not known.

Location of the Clock

It is located in the Sierra Diablo range of West Texas. According to the foundation's website, "To see The Clock you need to start at dawn, like any pilgrimage. It will require a day’s hike to reach its interior gears." Visit to the site will be free but number of visitors will be limited, says the report.