Jeremy Hunt named as new Foreign Secretary of Theresa May Cabinet

Jeremy Hunt has been named as the new foreign secretary after Boris Johnson quit the cabinet over Brexit strategy.

Prime minister Theresa May, through her official Twitter handle, announced the reshuffle in the cabinet and wrote, “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon @Jeremy_Hunt as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.”

Hunt was the longest serving health secretary, since the creation of the National Health Service (NHS) in 1948.

Culture secretary Matt Hancock will take over as health secretary, which was earlier handled by Hunt while Jeremy Wright will replace Matt Hancock as culture secretary.

Johnson resigned from his post earlier on Monday.

Johnson’s surprise resignation came hours after the minister in charge of Brexit negotiations, David Davis resignation.

Earlier, Davis had expressed his disappointment over Britain’s Prime minister Theresa May’s new “business-friendly” plan to leave the European Union (EU).