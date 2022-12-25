Plane evacuated at New York airport owing to a smoking laptop': Officials

Emergency responders evacuated a flight at JFK International Airport in New York City because of a laptop emitting smoke on a plane, officials said.

The crew of JetBlue Flight 662 reported that there was a smoking computer in the plane after landing on a flight from Barbados, ABC news reported. There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide, officials said adding five people suffered minor injuries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail