Jill Biden is cancer-free: Update on US first lady's health after surgery

US first lady Jill Biden is cancer free, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said giving an update on her health after a lesion was removed by surgeons from her left eyelid last week. Dr. Kevin O'Conner said in a memo released by the White House that the biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures," Kevin O'Connor wrote. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well,” the doctor added.

Jill Biden went through a surgery last week as a lesion above her right eye and one on her chest was removed. Both were confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma which is the most common type of skin cancer, although it is the most curable form as well.

Basal cell carcinoma is considered highly treatable, especially when caught early as it is a slow-growing cancer that is usually limited to the surface of skin. It seldom causes serious complications that can become life-threatening.

For the surgery, US president Joe Biden accompanied his wife to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland which came hours after the couple's return to Washington from a summit in Mexico.

Joe Biden himself has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with surgery in the past, before he became president.

