US first lady Jill Biden to undergo skin cancer surgery for lesion: Details

US first lady Jill Biden will undergo surgery next week to remove a "small lesion", her office informed. The lesion was discovered on her face during a routine examination and the operation will take place on January 11 at the Walter Reed military hospital near Washington, White House doctor Kevin O'Connor said.

“During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed,” her office informed.

During the surgery tissues will be removed and then analysed as well, the doctor informed. The surgery is called Mohs surgery during which thin layers of skin are cut away to look for any signs of skin cancer or other forms of it. The healthy tissues are left in place during the procedure.

Jill Biden, 71, is the oldest first lady in US history, while her 80-year-old husband Joe Biden is also the oldest president in history. For Joe Biden, cancer is also a personal cause as he made reducing the death rate from the disease a “presidential priority”. Joe Biden's son Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden The Bidens returned this week from a holiday vacation in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, where Joe Biden had earlier said he would discuss the possibility of running for a second term as US president with his family.

