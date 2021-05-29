Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Jimmy Lai, seven other Hong Kong dissidents jailed for rallies against China
world news

Jimmy Lai, seven other Hong Kong dissidents jailed for rallies against China

Lai, who is already behind bars for taking part in earlier protests, was given 14 months after pleading guilty to organising an unlawful assembly on October 1, 2019.
Agencies | , Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Jimmy Lai(AP)

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was among eight democracy activists handed new prison sentences on Friday for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China that were followed by a sweeping crackdown.

Lai, who is already behind bars for taking part in earlier protests, was given 14 months after pleading guilty to organising an unlawful assembly on October 1, 2019. He will now have to serve a total of 20 months for his multiple protest convictions.

Seven other leading activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan, as well as former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, were also given new jail terms.

The new sentences are the latest in a relentless and successful campaign by China to smother dissent and dismantle Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

The clashes with police on China’s October 1 National Day were some of the worst of that period.

