For 13 years, a woman in the UK was drugged, raped and advertised for sex on online forums by her now ex-husband. On Thursday, November 19, at least four men, including her ex-husband, were found guilty of multiple sexual crimes, including rape.

Joanne Young was sexually abused by four men after being advertised for sex by her husband ove a period of 13 years. (Ben Mitchell/PA via AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

49-year-old Joanne Young was sexually abused over a period of 13 years by her ex-husband Philip Young, who served as a locally elected official for the Conservative Party in Swindon between 2007 and 2010.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The crimes have also drawn comparisons to the Gisele Pelicot case in France. Pelicot's husband, Dominique Pelicot, drugged and raped her and invited 50 other men to abuse her.

Also Read | 12 men, 20 years: UK man accused of drugging, raping wife for over 20 years

Drugged, raped and advertised online

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During their marriage, Philip would drug and rape his wife, and also advertised her online to other men on websites such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to have sex with her without her knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During their marriage, Philip would drug and rape his wife, and also advertised her online to other men on websites such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to have sex with her without her knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Joanne, who has waived her right to anonymity, stated that while she felt relief, she would "never feel completely safe."

"The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Ex-husband and 5 others found guilty

Philip Young had already pleaded guilty to a series of offences during a hearing in January to 56 charges.

These included 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Along with Young, Norman Macksoni, 48, was found guilty of one charge of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Another man, Mohammed Hassan, was found guilty of one count of sexual touching and a sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.

From left to right: Top row - Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Philip Young. Bottom row - Connor Sanderson, Mohammed Hassan, Richard Clive Wilkins

During the hearing at the Winchester Crown Court, Justice Pushpinder Saini said the four men faced “significant” prison sentences and praised Joanne Young for her "amazing bravery throughout these proceedings.”

Abuse 'cost me my life'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After a jury found the four men guilty for sexual abuse and rape, Joanne Young addressed that media, stating that the years of abuse had cost her, her life as she knew it.

"What happened to me was not the act of one man alone, others were invited to take part and they chose to," she told reporters.

Joanne Young speaks to media outside Winchester Crown Court after a jury returned guilty verdicts in the case of all four men accused of raping or sexually abusing her while she was drugged by her then-husband between 2016 and 2023.

"I live with a pain that is hard to put into words, and this is something that will affect our lives forever. It is terrifying that this could happen to anyone. What I have been through means I now never feel completely safe, and while it can now be hard for me to leave the house, this horrific abuse showed me that home offered no protection either, even though at the time I believed I was safe," she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 49-year-old mother of three also urged the government to look into the law of consent as a priority to ensure no other woman has to go through what she did.