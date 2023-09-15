Joe Biden claims he taught political theory at the University of Pennsylvania, but he never did

President Joe Biden on Thursday, September 14, said that he used to “teach political theory” at the University of Pennsylvania – but he never really did. “Our democracy is under attack, and we got to fight for it,” 80-year-old Joe said during a speech at Maryland’s Prince George’s Community College. “I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear, every generation has to fight for democracy.”

President Joe Biden holds a copy of the Republican Study Committee's FY2024 budget proposal as he speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. AP/PTI(AP09_15_2023_000010A)(AP)

In the past, Joe was an honorary professor at the Philadelphia school. From February 2017 to April 2019, the president served as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practice. This was between his term as vice president and the beginning of his presidential campaign.

However, Joe never carried out the tasks of typical professors, like teaching semester-long classes, conducting independent research, and handling administrative responsibilities. The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that although Joe appeared on the campus several times, he never taught regular classes. In November 2017, for instance, he visited the campus to promote his book, Promise Me, Dad, Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Joe once appeared for Q&As with UPenn administrators, and another time for a lecture to Wharton business school graduate students. He was also seen at public events with former Mexican President Felipe Calderon and former UK Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg. While holding the honorary position at the school, he gathered about $900,000 in income.

On September 11, Joe was accused of falsely claiming that he was present at the World Trade Center site in New York City a day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. However, his own autobiography places him in DC at the time. Joe went on to claim he saw a fireball caused by the plane that crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers revolted. His own book, however, claims he only saw “a brown haze of smoke.”

‘He has lied about everything he’s ever done’

X users slammed Joe for lying about his position at UPenn, with one user commenting on the viral video, “To bad we can’t impeach him for chronic lying!” “Well, you must admit that lying is part of political theory,” one user said, while another wrote, “Business as usual from one of the all-time biggest pathological liars.”

“Biden was always a loud mouthed liar. Now the check valve has been completely removed,” one user wrote, while one said, “He has lied about everything he’s ever done”. One said, “National embarrassment. He must be removed.”