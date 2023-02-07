Joe Biden dials Turkey's Erdogan: Will 'provide any and all' earthquake aid

President Joe Biden promised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that the United States will send "any and all" aid needed to help recover from a devastating earthquake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: WHO's dire warning on Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll could increase by…

"He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Turkey in response to this tragedy," the White House said in a statement. "He noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON