Watch: Joe Biden seemingly struggles to use an umbrella amid rain in Japan

US president Joe Biden appeared to struggle with his umbrella as he visited Japan, sparking mockery on social media. As the president arrived in Japan at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni ahead of the G7 summit, the incident was captured on camera.

Joe Biden: US president Joe Biden arrives in Japan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nearly one-minute video which has been widely shared on social media showed Joe Biden walking down the stairs from Air Force One in the rain, while fumbling with a large black umbrella. Joe Biden is then greeted by Kenji Yamada, Japan's state minister for foreign affairs, and other dignitaries, while he is seen holding the umbrella under his arm following his inability to use it. Noticing that the US president was getting wet in the rain, others around him hold their umbrellas over Biden. The US president finally is able to open his own umbrella.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Twitter, a user shared the video, noting, "Biden struggles with umbrella after landing in Japan."

“Oh no! Umbrella gate! How awfulllllll! Maybe large Marge [Marjorie Taylor Greene] can add this to her articles of impeachment,” another wrote while some defended the US president.

“He focused on the people before messing with the umbrella. This is called manners, which is probably why you were so stumped by the scene,” a user commented.

Joe Biden has announced plans to seek reelection in 2024, despite polls showing that over two-thirds of Americans believe that he will be too old to serve for a second term.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail