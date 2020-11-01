e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / World News / Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in key swing states before election: Report

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in key swing states before election: Report

Polls show Joe Biden running better than Hillary Clinton did four years ago, though analysts say Donald Trump still has a viable path to an election win.

world Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:38 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
More than 92 million votes have already been cast ahead of the November 3 election, with the US poised for potentially record turnout amid deep partisan divisions and a global pandemic.
More than 92 million votes have already been cast ahead of the November 3 election, with the US poised for potentially record turnout amid deep partisan divisions and a global pandemic.(AP file photo)
         

Democratic nominee Joe Biden narrowly leads President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona -- and by a wider margin in Wisconsin -- according to a set of New York Times/Siena College polls in those four critical swing states that together could decide the US presidential election.

Click here for complete coverage of US elections 2020

More than 92 million votes have already been cast ahead of the November 3 election, with the US poised for potentially record turnout amid deep partisan divisions and a global pandemic that short-circuited the US economy.

The swing state polls found:

The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points in Wisconsin and Florida; 3 points in Arizona and 2.4 points in Pennsylvania. The polls sampled more than 1,200 people in each state, and were conducted over a period ranging Oct 26 to Oct 31.

Trump carried all four of these states narrowly in 2016, as he won the presidential election over Hillary Clinton despite falling short in the popular vote. Polls show Biden running better than Clinton did four years ago, though analysts say Trump still has a viable path to an election win.

That path would likely require Trump winning at least two of the states in the Times polls released today, as well as several other states considered “toss ups” by nonpartisan election handicappers.

tags
top news
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In