Watch: Joe Biden asked again if he'll run for president. His response is…

Joe Biden has been asked many times whether he'll run for US president again and seek a second term. His usual response if, “It's my intention”. Although, Joe Biden confirmed to Sky News that he will run for the post, on the eve of the day he is expected to formally announce his decision.

US President Joe Biden speaks.(Bloomberg)

"Are you going to run again, sir?" Joe Biden was asked in the Rose Garden.

"Yes!" he responded as his decision has become the most anticipated announcement. Earlier he said that his family's approval was important for him in deciding whether he would run.

“I'll admit I was sceptical,” he had then said.

Joe Biden will be 82 at the time of re-election and 86 at the end of the next term, if he chooses to run for the post again. For Republicans, his age is a central attack point while his supporters assert that his age reflects the experience he has for the job.

The re-election could see him facing Donald Trump again as the latter announced his re-election bid earlier.

