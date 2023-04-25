Home / World News / Sudan rival factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says US

Sudan rival factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says US

Bloomberg |
Apr 25, 2023 03:39 AM IST

The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they would stop fighting temporarily after “intense negotiation”.

Sudan’s two warring factions have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday afternoon.

People rest as they flee clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 24, 2023. REUTERS/El-Tayeb Siddig(REUTERS)
People rest as they flee clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 24, 2023. REUTERS/El-Tayeb Siddig(REUTERS)

The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they would stop fighting temporarily after “intense negotiation” over the last two days, the secretary said in a statement.

Read: Sudan conflict could 'engulf the whole region': UN Chief

The announcement comes after the American military evacuated US Embassy personnel from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. It’s unclear whether the two sides will honor the ceasefire over the full time span, given widespread reports of continued clashes during a previous ceasefire attempt.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sudan
sudan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out