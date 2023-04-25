Sudan rival factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says US
Bloomberg |
Apr 25, 2023 03:39 AM IST
The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they would stop fighting temporarily after “intense negotiation”.
Sudan’s two warring factions have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday afternoon.
The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they would stop fighting temporarily after “intense negotiation” over the last two days, the secretary said in a statement.
Read: Sudan conflict could 'engulf the whole region': UN Chief
The announcement comes after the American military evacuated US Embassy personnel from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. It’s unclear whether the two sides will honor the ceasefire over the full time span, given widespread reports of continued clashes during a previous ceasefire attempt.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.