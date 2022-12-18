Biden's canine companion, Commander, 'loves to visit' Oval Office

Commander, the German Shepherd adopted by the Biden family, loves to spend time at the Oval Office the White House tweeted on Saturday, sharing a picture of him with the United States President. Commander has become the showstopper, in metaphorical terms, with all the attention he gets every time US President Joe Biden shares a glimpse of him for social media users. “Commander loves to visit the Oval Office,” the White House tweeted, with a picture of Joe Biden and his canine companion inside the US President’s working space. The post garnered more than 23,000 likes, 1,600 retweets and tons of reactions.

“I love how Commander has put himself between the photographer and Biden. And he is not taking his eyes off the photographer. Good guard dog,” a user commented on the photo.

Another user said he was “More reliable than the secret service!”. “The absolute best thing in the White House right there,” said another user.

Commander is a regular on Joe Biden’s social media and is an absolute favourite on internet. Earlier, in October, Biden shared a picture of him at the Oval Office with Commander in the room, saying “Best meeting companion.”

The photo was loved by Twitter users, many of whom replied to it sharing pictures of their own pooches. Joe and Jill Biden moved into the White House with two of their dogs – Major and Champ. However, 13-year-old Champ passed away in June last. Commander was adopted by the Biden family in December.

