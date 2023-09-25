Joe Biden on tentative deal to end Hollywood writers' strike: ‘Thank you’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Sep 25, 2023 09:09 PM IST

Joe Biden said the deal included "assurances" about the use of artificial intelligence, adding that it "did not come easily."

US President Joe Biden welcomed Monday a tentative deal for striking Hollywood writers to resume work after a monthslong stoppage that paralyzed the film and TV business.

US President Joe Biden(Reuters)

"I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world -- and of all of us," Biden said in a statement.

But he added that it was a "testament to the power of collective bargaining" between employers and unions.

The president also used the Hollywood deal to underscore his call for autoworkers to get a "fair share" of profits in their separate strike against the country's "Big Three" vehicle makers.

Biden is set to travel to the picket line in Detroit on Tuesday in solidarity with auto employees.

"I urge all employers to remember that all workers -- including writers, actors, and autoworkers -- deserve a fair share of the value their labor helped create," the president said.

