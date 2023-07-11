Ukraine will be in NATO, Zelensky asserts

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country will be part of NATO ahead of the alliance's meeting from which he expected an "algorithm" for Kyiv to officially join the military group. "We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the alliance," Zelensky said, adding, “And we are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible.”

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky(AP)

Zelensky said that the summit must confirm Ukraine is already 'de facto' a member of NATO as it has its weapons and shares values with the alliance.

“Even if different positions are voiced, it is still clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now - there is a war, but we need a clear signal. And we need this signal right now,” Zelensky said.

US president Joe Biden to meet Zelensky?

US president Joe Biden will meet with Zelensky one-on-one at the summit, news agency Reuters reported quoting a US official, although the Ukrainian leader is yet to officially confirm his participation in the alliance meeting in Lithuania.

This comes as Joe Biden welcomed Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for backing Sweden's bid to join NATO saying that he looked forward to welcoming Sweden as US' 32nd NATO ally. Thanking NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg for his “steadfast leadership”, Joe Biden said, "I welcome the statement issued by Turkiye, Sweden and the NATO Secretary General this evening, including the commitment by President Erdogan to transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to Turkiye's Grand National Assembly for swift ratification. I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkiye on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO Ally. And I thank Secretary General Stoltenberg for his steadfast leadership," he added.

