Joe Biden's appreciation for Iran's ‘brave’ women amid hijab protests: 5 points

With at least eight people being killed in massive protests in Iran that sparked following the death of a woman in police custody, US President Joe Biden vowed solidarity with Iranian women on Wednesday during his speech at the United Nations.

Here are the top 5 updates on protests in Iran and what Joe Biden said:

Addressing UN after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Joe Biden appreciated the protesters saying, “Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights.” Protests flared in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an "improper" way.

3. Amini died owing to a fatal blow to her head, a claim that Iranian authorities have denied.

4. In protests which have seen significant presence of women, demonstrators have defiantly taken off their hijabs and burned them in bonfires or symbolically cut their hair.

5. Internet services have been severely disrupted around the country, AFP reported. Iranian state media reported that street rallies had spread to 15 cities, with police using tear gas and making arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people.

