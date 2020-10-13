e-paper
Home / World News / Joe Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1%: Poll aggregator

Joe Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1%: Poll aggregator

In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

world Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 06:46 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, US on October 12, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 86.1%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 85.8% on Oct. 10. He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes.

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
State of the economy: The recovery question
WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest
Congress panel to discuss internal poll process
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
