Joe Biden says US 'not trying to decouple from China' ahead of Xi Jinping meet

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States was not seeking to distance itself from China but wanted an improved relationship, as he prepared for a highly anticipated summit with President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

US President Joe Biden(AFP)

"We're not trying to decouple from China. What we're trying to do is change the relationship for the better," Biden said, adding he hoped the meeting would help the two sides “get back on a normal course of corresponding -- being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another if there's a crisis.”