US Prez Joe Biden shares message of hope for cleaner air and equitable future at COP26 summit

United States President Joe Biden said the world was in a growing catastrophe and standing at an inflexion point in history.

Addressing the United Nations’ COP26 World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday Biden said world leaders had the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable clean energy future that would lead to the creation of millions of good plain jobs. It would also lead to cleaner air for children, bountiful oceans, healthier forests and ecosystems for our planet, he added.

“We are in a growing catastrophe, I believe there is an incredible opportunity not just for the US but for all of us. We are standing at an inflexion point of world history,” the US President said.

He also promised to meet the target he had set at the April summit of reducing his country's emission levels by 50-52 per cent -- below 2005 levels – by 2030. He said the US would demonstrate to the world that it was not only back to table to fight the global challenge, but also lead by example.

“We have ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable clean energy future and in the process create millions of good plain jobs and opportunities around the world, cleaner air for our children, bountiful oceans, healthier forests & ecosystems for our planet,” he added.

“… the US will be able to meet ambitious target I set in the Leaders' Summit on Climate back in April of reducing US emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030,” he added.

“We'll demonstrate to the world that US is not only back at the table but, hopefully, lead by the power of our example. I know it has not been a case, that is why my administration is working overtime to show our climate commitments in actions, not words,” Biden said.

More than 120 heads of states and governments have reached Glasgow for a two-day summit at the start of the UN's COP26 conference, which organisers say is crucial for charting humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming.

United Nations secretary general António Guterres on Monday said the world was digging its own grave by burning fossil fuels and destroying the environment.

