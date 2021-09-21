Joe Biden to deliver maiden UNGA address as US President today

US President Joe Biden will be delivering his maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. Biden landed in New York, where the United Nations (UN) headquarters are located, to rally adversaries and allies alike a month after a botched US pullout from Afghanistan and a diplomatic animosity with one of its oldest ally France.

Biden met UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres right after landing in New York on Monday evening. The President offered brief remarks before the meeting started, where he endorsed the assembly's commitment to achieving “prosperity, peace and security for everyone” as an ongoing coronavirus pandemic and climate change ravage the globe.

He also drew a parallel between the vision of the UN and America, insisting that neither have “ever been short on ambition”. "The strong partnership between the United States and the UN is based on common values and principals, and at this moment, those bonds are more important than ever. America's back and we believe in the United Nations and its values," Biden said.

Also Read: PM Modi to address UNGA, meet Biden, Harris in US

Biden, experts opine, will be using his Tuesday’s address to make a case for American leadership at the world stage. After five years of his predecessor Donald Trump vowing to put “America first”, US allies are waiting to see what Biden brings to the table for them, especially after he spent his first foreign tour to Europe in June declaring to the world that “America is back”.

White House officials have announced to the press that the President intends to use his maiden address to emphasize on the need for world leaders to work together in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and world trade. The American President also plans on limiting his time at UNGA due to coronavirus concerns and will continue with diplomatic outreach either one-on-one or virtually from his official address in Washington.