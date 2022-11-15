Joe Biden approval rating lowest of any Democrat president in 44 years

US president Joe Biden's approval rating remains lower than any Democratic president in 44 years despite the party's stronger-than-expected showing during the recent midterm elections. As Republicans cast the midterms as a referendum on Joe Biden's tenure as president, his approval rating took a hit during the summer.

High inflation and recession concerns fueled criticism of Joe Biden's economic policies and Republicans said they would ride a "red wave" in the midterm elections, none of which materialised.

As Democrats held control of the US senate and appear poised to lose only a handful of seats in the House, Joe Biden's approval rating currently sits at 41.7 percent as 53.1 percent of Americans disapprove of his presidency, according to FiveThirtyEight's aggregate of polls.

This implies that Joe Biden's approval rating remains lower than his most recent Democratic predecessors, who experienced more harrowing midterm losses compared to him including Barack Obama.

At the same point in his presidency, former president Barack Obama had an approval rating of about 45 percent. Former president Bill Clinton had an approval rating of 43.8 at this point in his presidency while Jimmy Carter had an approval rating of 51.9 percent.

At this point in his presidency, Donald Trump had an approval rating of 42.4 percent, only slightly higher than Joe Biden.

