Home / World News / Russia's Sergei Lavrov says West tried to 'politicise' G20 declaration

Russia's Sergei Lavrov says West tried to 'politicise' G20 declaration

world news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:32 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The draft declaration by leaders of the G20 said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.

G20 Summit: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is seen. (Reuters)
G20 Summit: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Western countries had tried to "politicise" a joint declaration at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.

Read more: India, Indonesia connected by shared heritage, culture: PM Modi to Indians in Bali

The draft declaration by leaders of the G20, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sergei lavrov russia ukraine crisis
sergei lavrov russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out