Joe Biden warns US inflation could last 'for a while'
President Joe Biden cautioned that US inflation could last "for a while" after data on Friday showed that politically sensitive price pressures unexpectedly accelerated in recent weeks.
"We're gonna live with this inflation for a while," Biden said at a Democratic fundraising event in Beverly Hills. "It's gonna come down gradually, but we're going to live with it for a while."
The wary comments at an event hosted by billionaire media magnate Haim Saban came as the administration faces increasing pressure ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Biden's fellow Democrats' control of Congress is on the line.
The administration and many professional economists initially thought that inflation pressures would be "transitory," easing as the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continued.
But price pressures have only expanded to additional goods and services globally as the Russian invasion of Ukraine took oil and food supplies off an already stretched global market.
US consumer inflation hitting a 40-year high 8.6% in the 12 months through May, with gasoline marking a record high and the cost of food soaring, Labor Department data showed.
The surging costs have become a political headache for the Biden administration, which has tried several measures to lower prices but said much of the responsibility to control inflation falls to the Federal Reserve.
Biden on Friday visited the Port of Los Angeles, where he has sought to clear a backlog of goods and accused the U.S. oil industry of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits.
-
US lifts Covid-19 test requirement for international travel
The lifting of the requirement comes six weeks after a federal judge ended the CDC's mask requirement for mass transit, including trains, planes, buses and transit hubs, saying the agency exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC's ability to respond to future health emergencies.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
