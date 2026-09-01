John Ternus: The making of Apple’s new CEO

During his first year at Apple in 2001, John Patrick Ternus found himself at a supplier facility late one night, far from home, with a magnifying glass for company. He was counting grooves on the heads of screws meant to be packaged with the Apple Cinema HD Display, which would eventually launch in early 2002.

Meet John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO and longtime hardware chief. (REUTERS)

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There were 35 grooves. Apple’s specification called for 25. Ternus argued. He won. The supplier changed the screw design to have exactly 25 concentric grooves.

John Ternus becomes Apple CEO after 25 years

On September 1, Ternus, 51, will no longer simply be one of the people who builds Apple’s products, but the person responsible for all of them. After 25 years at the company, including the last several years overseeing its hardware engineering, the engineer will succeed Tim Cook as chief executive officer, while Cook moves to the role of executive chairman.

Apple CEO Tim Cook bid farewell to his role at the tech giant.

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{{^usCountry}} When the time comes to write an origin story for the Ternus era at Apple, it may well begin with that night in 2001. The details nobody sees are worth getting right. That has long been Apple’s philosophy. It appears to have become Ternus’s as well. John Ternus’ early years and engineering career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the time comes to write an origin story for the Ternus era at Apple, it may well begin with that night in 2001. The details nobody sees are worth getting right. That has long been Apple’s philosophy. It appears to have become Ternus’s as well. John Ternus’ early years and engineering career {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at the University of Pennsylvania’s engineering commencement in 2024, Ternus recalled finding his first days at Apple intimidating, surrounded by colleagues who seemed to know far more than he did. He told the graduating class that he learned the importance of asking for help rather than pretending to have all the answers. “I wasn’t sure I belonged there,” he said. The argument over the screw grooves was an early indication that he did.

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Ternus, who grew up in California, went east to study at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1997. He began his career as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems, a small company building early virtual-reality headsets.

He joined Apple in 2001 and rose steadily through the organisation, becoming a vice president in 2013 and senior vice-president of hardware engineering in 2021, the top job in the division. Over the following years, Ternus’s hardware organisation was responsible for products spanning the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and Vision Pro.

Apple Silicon transition under Ternus

One of the defining technical bets of that period was Apple’s transition of the Mac from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon. The transition, which began in 2020, was completed across the Mac line-up ahead of the company’s previously announced two-year transition timeline. The shift reshaped Apple’s approach to personal computing and gave it greater control over the performance and power efficiency of its devices.

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Not bad for someone nicknamed “Crash” in his senior year at Penn after nearly destroying a CNC machine. Ternus has not publicly disclosed much about the incident.

John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO, succeeding Tim Cook

John Ternus’ work at University of Pennsylvania

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His work at university, however, was considerably more serious than the nickname suggests. Ternus and his classmates developed a device intended to help people with quadriplegia feed themselves, translating movements of the head and neck into those of a mechanical feeding arm. The group designed and built a working passive head-controlled feeding aid called HINT.

Tim Cook backs John Ternus as Apple’s next leader

Tim Cook has described Ternus as a leader with both engineering and organisational strengths.

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” Cook said.

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From engineering genius to a leader

Ternus takes charge of Apple at a moment of considerable strength. The company reported its strongest June quarter, with double-digit revenue growth across the iPhone, Mac and Services businesses and in every geography. But he also inherits a company facing a different set of challenges from those that defined Cook’s tenure.

Geopolitical uncertainty, supply-chain pressures and rising component costs continue to complicate the business of making and selling Apple’s devices around the world. At the same time, Apple faces pressure to demonstrate that it can compete more aggressively in artificial intelligence, an area in which rivals including Google and OpenAI have captured much of the public narrative.

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However, there is no ignoring the challenges posed by headwinds from geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain inflexibility and inflated bill of materials. It is an inevitability that iPhones will become more expensive. Could we see a $2,000 foldable iPhone? Almost every other phone maker has already placed heftier price tags on phones already on sale.

Challenges ahead for Apple CEO John Ternus

The immediate test will be maintaining Apple’s momentum while overseeing a product pipeline that remains central to the company’s future. The longer-term challenge will be to take a company built around hardware, software and tightly controlled ecosystems into its next technological transition.

For the engineer who once insisted that a screw should have exactly 25 grooves rather than 35, the assignment is considerably larger now. Ternus has spent 25 years helping define the products through which millions of people interact with technology. From September 1, he will be responsible for defining what Apple does next.

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