Who is John Ternus? 5 key facts about Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook

Apple on Monday announced that insider John Ternus will become its next CEO, succeeding Tim Cook effective September 1, 2026. Cook will transition into the role of Executive Chairman. John Ternus, 50, joined Apple in 2001 as part of the Product Design team. (Bloomberg)

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” said Cook.

He added, "John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”