Join the colorful extravaganza: Complete list of 2023 Pride Parades in the US

On June 28, 1969, a momentous event unfolded at the Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village, forever changing the LGBTQ+ landscape. This uprising ignited a movement, inspiring activists across the United States. Today, Pride parades serve as exuberant celebrations of love, diversity, and resilience while shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by LGBTQ+ communities. Let's take a glimpse into some anticipated Pride parades scheduled in the US for 2023.

Pittsburgh Pride:

June 03, 2023 @ 12:00 pm

Start: City-County Building

End: Allegheny West Park

The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(AP)

Pittsburgh, renowned for its industrial heritage, has a storied tradition of LGBTQ+ activism. In 1973, merely four years after the transformative Stonewall riots, the city witnessed its inaugural Pride Parade. Around 150 marchers courageously ascended from Market Square to Flagstaff Hill in Oakland, with a symbol of unity embodied by a chartered streetcar provided by Gay Alternatives Pittsburgh (GAP). The festivities culminated in a spirited dance at the Unitarian Church. Pittsburgh Pride proudly carries the torch of its early pioneers, reminding us of the strength and unity within LGBTQ+ communities.

Utah Pride:

June 04, 2023 @ 10:00 am

Salt Lake City

In the stunning landscapes of Utah, the annual Utah Pride celebration stands as a testament to the beauty of diversity. Since its inception in 1977, the Utah Pride Center has orchestrated the state's largest LGBTQ+ event, emphasizing unity, empowerment, and jubilation. The Pride Parade, a vibrant tradition since 1990, draws an astounding 150,000 participants and onlookers each year. Salt Lake City's downtown streets come alive with rainbow flags and a lively procession, serving as a resounding declaration of solidarity and inclusivity.

Provincetown Pride:

June 04, 2023 @ 01:00 pm

Provincetown Harbor

Provincetown, located on the stunning Massachusetts coast, has long-drawn artists, authors, and individuals who live a free-spirited lifestyle. Since the 1960s, its inclusive atmosphere and celebration of individuality have made it a popular destination for the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Parade surges through the streets against the backdrop of Provincetown Harbour, immersing the town in a spectacular show of colours and excitement. Provincetown continues to shine as a pioneer in embracing LGBTQ+ culture, fostering an environment of inclusivity and the freedom to express one's true self.

WeHo Pride:

June 04, 2023 @ 12:00 pm

Start: Crescent Heights Boulevard

End: Rainbow District

Nestled within the lively city of Los Angeles, West Hollywood (WeHo) has long been a revered center of LGBTQ+ culture. With an impressive 40% of its residents identifying as LGBTQ+, WeHo stands proudly as a symbol of acceptance and pride. Every June, the city hosts one of the world's largest Pride celebrations, drawing in hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic participants. The spirited parade, brimming with creativity and boundless energy, winds its way from Crescent Heights Boulevard to the iconic Rainbow District. WeHo Pride showcases the remarkable resilience and vitality of the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles.

Dallas Pride:

June 04, 2023 @ 01:00 pm

Start: Coliseum

End: Hall of State

As summer takes hold in Texas, Dallas comes alive with a blaze of color during its vibrant Pride celebrations. The LGBTQ+ community of central Texas gathers in friendship and harmony, painting the city with rainbow hues. Dallas Pride, a weekend of festivities, serves as a beacon of solidarity, celebrating love and equality. The Pride Parade, with its spirited floats and exuberant marchers, winds its way from the Coliseum to the iconic Hall of State. Against a backdrop of Texas-sized hospitality, Dallas Pride fosters a sense of belonging and unity.

New Orleans Pride:

June 10, 2023 @ 06:00 pm

Start: Phoenix Bar

End: Cafe Lafitte

New Orleans, a city famous for its rich heritage and energetic ambiance, welcomes a significant congregation of individuals representing the LGBTQ+ community in the United States. The origins of New Orleans Pride date back to 1971, when a discreet gathering was orchestrated by the Gay Liberation Front within the serene confines of City Park. The triumph of this occasion kindled the tradition of an annual procession, which has since flourished in both grandeur and prominence. As twilight descends upon the cityscape, the resplendent Pride Parade ignites the thoroughfares with harmonious melodies, exuberant movements, and a profound commitment to embracing and inclusivity.

DC Pride:

June 10, 2023 @ 03:00 pm

Logan & Dupont Circle Neighborhoods, Washington, DC

Capital Pride, previously referred to as DC Pride, has blossomed into an extraordinary celebration of community in the United States. With its roots dating back to 1972, Capital Pride has ingeniously transformed Washington, D.C. into an exuberant realm of inclusivity and affection. Spanning ten eventful days, the nation's capital bursts with a kaleidoscope of activities, culminating in an indelible and awe-inspiring Pride Parade. The spirited neighborhoods of Logan and Dupont Circle radiate with effervescent joy as they showcase the unyielding unity and remarkable diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

Key West Gay Pride:

June 11, 2023 @ 05:00 pm

Duval Street, Key West

Nestled in the southernmost tip of the United States, Key West boasts a strong LGBTQ+ community and a philosophy of "One Human Family." Key West Gay Pride embodies this motto, transforming the island into a lively and inclusive celebration of love and diversity. As the sun dips below the horizon, Duval Street becomes a vibrant stage for the Pride Parade. A rainbow spectacle of floats, costumes, and music captivates both locals and visitors alike, forging connections and fostering a true sense of unity.

Los Angeles Pride:

June 12, 2023 @ 11:00 am

Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

Los Angeles, a city known for its glitz and glamour, played a pivotal role in LGBTQ+ history by hosting the world's first permitted parade advocating for gay rights in 1970. Today, the LA Pride Parade and Festival continue to draw thousands from the local and broader LGBTQ+ community. Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood serves as the colorful canvas for this vibrant celebration. With its roots firmly planted in the Stonewall Rebellion, Los Angeles Pride embodies the spirit of resistance, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equality.

Columbus Pride:

June 17, 2023 @ 11:00 am

Start: Front and Broad

End: Goodale Park

Nestled in the heartland of America, a hidden gem emerges—Columbus Pride, a clandestine gathering of diversity and connection. Behind the scenes, a clandestine group known as "Stonewall Columbus, Inc." orchestrates an annual event that subtly unveils the vibrant tapestry of LGBTQ+ culture. With the arrival of summer's caress in Ohio, an inconspicuous street procession commences at Front and Broad, leading unsuspecting onlookers to the enchanting Goodale Park. Amidst the whispers of celebration and acceptance, an undercurrent of inclusivity weaves its spell, leaving all attendees spellbound by this covert spectacle.

Baltimore Pride:

June 24, 2023 @ 01:00 pm

Start: North Charles and 33rd Street

End: N. Charles & 23rd Street

Baltimore, known for its vibrant arts scene and rich LGBTQ+ history, hosts one of the biggest Pride events on the East Coast. Baltimore Pride began as a small demonstration in 1975 and has since grown into a major celebration of pride in Maryland. The Pride Parade kicks off at North Charles and 33rd Street, weaving through the city with colorful floats, energetic marchers, and a powerful message of love and acceptance. The parade culminates at N. Charles & 23rd Street, leaving behind a trail of joy and solidarity.

OC Pride:

June 24, 2023 @ 12:00 pm

Downtown Santa Ana

Orange County, California, embraces diversity and celebrates LGBTQ+ pride with OC Pride. This event has a historical significance, dating back to 1989 when it faced opposition from conservative groups. The parade, held in downtown Santa Ana, brings together a vibrant community to honor LGBTQ+ heritage and champion equality. As the parade traverses through the streets, it showcases the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, fostering a sense of belonging and acceptance.

NYC Pride:

June 25, 2023 @ 12:00 pm

Start: 26th Street & 5th Ave

End: 16th Street & 7th Ave

NYC Pride ingeniously brightens the metropolis with a month-spanning sequence of activities, culminating in an awe-inspiring procession. Unveiling at the intersection of 26th Street & 5th Ave and concluding at the intersection of 16th Street & 7th Ave, the Pride Parade metamorphoses the urban thoroughfares into an effervescent symphony of vibrant hues, melodies, and revelry. This majestic affair warmly embraces the LGBTQ+ community and their comrades, resoundingly conveying an influential sentiment of affection, inclusivity, and indomitable spirit.

Chicago Gay Pride:

June 25, 2023, @ 12:00 pm

Start: Broadway/Montrose

Finish: Lincoln Park

Chicago, Illinois, boasts a thriving LGBTQ+ community and its Pride celebrations span an entire month. The Pride Parade, taking place on Pride Sunday, is the centerpiece of the festivities. Starting at Broadway/Montrose and finishing in Lincoln Park, the parade showcases the diversity and vibrancy of Chicago's LGBTQ+ community. The month-long celebration includes numerous events, from workshops to film screenings, providing opportunities for connection, education, and celebration.

Houston Gay Pride:

June 25, 2023, @ 02:00 pm

Downtown at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St

Houston, Texas, hosts a lively and inclusive LGBTQ+ celebration known as Houston Gay Pride. With a month-long series of events, the main festivities take place over a weekend in June. The Pride Parade, held downtown at Houston City Hall, attracts a staggering 700,000 attendees each year. The parade, filled with vibrant floats, energetic performers, and a sense of unity, celebrates love, acceptance, and the diverse LGBTQ+ community of Houston.

Seattle Gay Pride:

June 25, 2023 @ 11:00 am

Start: Union Street & 4th Avenue

End: Denny Way

Seattle Pride, a renowned annual event dating back to 1974, enlivens the city streets during the summer. The month-long festivities encompass an array of LGBTQ+-centered activities, culminating in the exuberant Seattle Gay Pride Parade. Commencing at Union Street & 4th Avenue and concluding at Denny Way, the parade unites individuals and supporters in a jubilant display of affection, inclusivity, and equal rights. Seattle Pride's vibrant and all-embracing ambiance serves as a testament to the city's unwavering dedication to fostering LGBTQ+ empowerment.

SF Pride:

June 25, 2023 @ 11:00 am

Start: Market/Beale Street

End: Market/8th Street

San Francisco Pride, featuring one of the oldest and largest parades in the world, is a highlight of the city's LGBTQ+ calendar. Held annually at the end of June, SF Pride encompasses a vibrant parade and festival. The parade starts at Market/Beale Street and ends at Market/8th Street, drawing in over 288 groups and an estimated 50,000 marchers. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators, creating a jubilant atmosphere of unity, advocacy, and celebration.

Denver Pride:

June 25, 2023 @ 09:30 am

Start: Cheesman Park

Finish: Civic Center Park

Denver, Colorado hosts a vibrant annual event known as the Denver Pride celebration, where the city radiates with joy and harmony. Lasting for two days, this cherished occasion, PrideFest, originated in 1976 and has since become an integral part of the Mile High City's culture. The Pride Parade begins with the invigorating Pride 5K, drawing individuals from diverse age groups. Commencing at Cheesman Park and concluding at Civic Center Park, the parade beautifully exhibits the unity and inclusiveness of Denver's LGBTQ+ community, fostering a profound spirit of collective pride and togetherness.