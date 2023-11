Jordan says UN silence led to 'barbarism' of Israel's Gaza hospital raid

Jordan accused the UN Security Council Wednesday of enabling the "barbarism" of Israel's raid on Gaza's main hospital through its silence.

Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The catastrophe in Al-Shifa hospital shows the barbarism UNSC's silence is allowing," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, commenting on the overnight operation by Israeli troops.

“We condemn the silence on this brutality. It is providing cover for war crimes. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable. The Council must act.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON