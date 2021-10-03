Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Journalist, 2 others killed in shootout in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province
world news

Journalist, 2 others killed in shootout in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province

Published on Oct 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST
No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s killings till now and the Taliban are probing the case, the source also told Xinhua.(Representative image)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Three people, including a journalist, were killed in a shootout in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, according to reports on Sunday.

A security source, on the condition of anonymity, told news agency Xinhua that the journalist’s name was Sayyed Marof Saadat. He was travelling with his relatives in a sedan along a road in Police district 5 of Jalalabad city on Saturday evening when gunmen, who were in a rickshaw, opened fire on them.

The source said that Saadat’s son and the driver of the sedan were injured in the shootout.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s killings till now and the Taliban are probing the case, the source also told Xinhua.

The incident comes weeks after a series of explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the Nangarhar province, killed three people and injured 20 others.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban last month, violence against journalists has been on the rise in the war-ravaged country. In recent days, press freedom organisations raised concerns over the ferocity against media professionals.

Last month, the Taliban on September 7 had briefly detained some journalists in the capital city of Kabul during the anti-Pakistan protests. Some media reports claimed that the equipment of the journalists was also confiscated by the Islamic Emirate.

RELATED STORIES

And on the very next day, two journalists- Nematullah Naqdi and Taqi Daryabi, who work for the Etilaat Roz (Information Daily), were picked by Taliban enforces on September 8 as they were covering a women’s protest in Kabul.

The journalists said that they were accused of organising the protest and were then beaten with batons, whops and electrical cables. “One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head... I thought they were going to kill me,” Nematullah Naqdi told the AFP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

North Korea threatens top UN body against crticising its missile program

Over thousand people show up at victory rally outside Kabul to back Taliban rule

Kim Jong Un seen with head bandage, sparks yet another round of speculation

Why Harjit Sajjan may not be retained as Canada’s defence minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP